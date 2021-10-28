Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 11
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
Here are this week’s games:
South Brunswick at West Brunswick
Ashley at North Brunswick
New Hanover at Hoggard
Pender at Trask
Laney at Topsail
Whiteville at South Columbus
East Columbus at West Columbus
East Bladen at Clinton
SW Onslow at East Duplin
Wallace Rose Hill at James Kenan
