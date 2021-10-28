Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 11

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Here are this week’s games:

South Brunswick at West Brunswick

Ashley at North Brunswick

New Hanover at Hoggard

Pender at Trask

Laney at Topsail

Whiteville at South Columbus

East Columbus at West Columbus

East Bladen at Clinton

SW Onslow at East Duplin

Wallace Rose Hill at James Kenan

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween

Latest News

Friday Night Football Pregame
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 11
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 10
High School Football
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 10
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 9