Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.

Here are this week’s games:

South Brunswick at West Brunswick

Ashley at North Brunswick

New Hanover at Hoggard

Pender at Trask

Laney at Topsail

Whiteville at South Columbus

East Columbus at West Columbus

East Bladen at Clinton

SW Onslow at East Duplin

Wallace Rose Hill at James Kenan

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.