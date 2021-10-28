First Alert Forecast: stormy to gorgeous

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The barometer is falling and rain chances are rising. Your First Alert Forecast features an excellent chance of gusty showers late Thursday into Thursday night as a sharp front slices toward the Cape Fear Region. Consider stowing potted mums and unplugging Halloween inflatables. Also, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App as localized strong and severe thunderstorms have a chance to mix in if enough surface instability develops.

Catch your otherwise gorgeous fall forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Last note: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

Last note: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

