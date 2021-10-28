First Alert Forecast: powerful storm tonight gives way to a nice stretch of fall days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The barometer is falling and rain chances are rising. Your First Alert Forecast features an excellent chance of gusty showers late Thursday into Thursday night as a sharp front slices toward the Cape Fear Region. Consider stowing potted mums and unplugging Halloween inflatables. Also, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App in the evening: a stray severe thunderstorm with damaging straight-line winds or a spin-up tornado could form if and only if enough surface instability can punch in from the ocean. Look for breezy condition and some leftover isolated showers on your Friday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

SPC is highlighting coastal portions of SE NC as having the highest severe weather risk this evening. There is a lot of wind energy system with this storm but surface based instability could be lacking. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/4clslLhwUt — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 28, 2021

Last note: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

