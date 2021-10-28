Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: powerful storm tonight gives way to a nice stretch of fall days

By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The barometer is falling and rain chances are rising. Your First Alert Forecast features an excellent chance of gusty showers late Thursday into Thursday night as a sharp front slices toward the Cape Fear Region. Consider stowing potted mums and unplugging Halloween inflatables. Also, please stay alert with your WECT Weather App in the evening: a stray severe thunderstorm with damaging straight-line winds or a spin-up tornado could form if and only if enough surface instability can punch in from the ocean. Look for breezy condition and some leftover isolated showers on your Friday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Catch your otherwise gorgeous fall forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Last note: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

