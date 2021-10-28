Experts talk about employment trends, why people aren’t going back to work yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s no secret that people are hiring right now -- many businesses have ‘help wanted’ signs posted on their doors. Despite the big need for help, the unemployment rate is going down.

Experts say more people aren’t exactly getting back to work, rather the unemployment rate is going down as people don’t qualify for the benefits they used to. More people are actively looking to get back in the workforce, but many aren’t finding the job that best suits them.

Many people are seeking something that better fits their lifestyle--and for some that means working from home.

NC Works helps place people in jobs, but the jobs that people had before the pandemic aren’t what people want now. “It’s been service industry, manufacturing, hospitality, have all been in a lot of focus with them coming to us looking for people for positions,” said Keith Fritz of NC Works.

During the pandemic many people left their jobs and now want to work in a different industry if they get back into the workforce.

The pandemic has affected many things, adding to the list of reasons why people aren’t getting back to work. Verna Jones, also with NC Works, added that potential workers are still mixed over the ongoing pandemic-- some are hesitant to get back to working in person, while it’s not a worry for others.

A common phrase from unemployed workers: “I can only work a particular job because I have children at home that are not at school, or I have underlying conditions, or I have this or that and this is what I need,” Jones explained. To add to the list of barriers: “transportation, disability, whether they have special needs,” Jones said. “Childcare, education, job skills, it can vary,” Fritz said.

NC Works has helped people find the right job for them, even if that’s a virtual job, but Fritz says there are jobs out there, and they can help people find what’s right for them. “It’s always a good feeling when you have somebody come in that has a barrier for employment and we’re able to help them through that.”

