Court documents shed light on decision to try suspect in New Hanover High shooting as an adult

One student was shot at New Hanover High School on Aug. 30.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Court records are shedding light on why the 15-year-old suspect in a shooting at New Hanover High School is being tried as an adult.

Chance Deablo, 15, was arrested on Aug. 30 after a shooting at the high school injured a student.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Deablo’s case would be transferred to Superior Court.

According to court documents, Judge J.H. Corpening II specified eight reasons for the transfer:

1, the juvenile was 15 years old

2, the juvenile is mature for his age

3, there is no evidence of mental health disorders or intellectual disabilities and that the juvenile is able to work and do school successfully

4, the juvenile has no prior adjudications

5, the juvenile’s engagement in the program, Elements, was a prior attempt to rehabilitate the juvenile

6, the programs and facilities available to the juvenile court prior to the expiration of the court’s jurisdiction would not be appropriate for the juvenile

7, the offense was committed in an aggressive, violent, premediated, and willful manner

8, this is a serious offense and the protection of the public requires the juvenile to be prosecuted as an adult.

Deablo’s attorney appealed but Judge Phyllis M. Gorham upheld the decision.

Deablo has been charged with:

  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property
  • Discharging a Firearm on Educational Property

He is currently under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

