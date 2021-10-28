Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.(szsharonsz // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
According to the university police’s crime log, the five allegations were reported between...
UNCW police investigating five recent reports of sexual misconduct on campus

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
How it happened: Inside movie set where Baldwin’s gun fired
Classroom generic
Teen charged with making threat against Heidi Trask High; Sheriff’s office asks public to not repost online threats
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
UN, US officials urge action to avert climate disaster
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden pitches $1.75T plan at Capitol, trying to unite Democrats
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks before departing for overseas trip