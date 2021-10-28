Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

By Jennifer Hoff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste.

“It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”

The nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.

With a paw in his lap and fresh puncture wounds, Roach realized he couldn’t panic.

“I kind of pulled myself out and then stood around and turned, kind of in one motion to then face the bear and then just started yelling and hollering,” Roach explained.

The bear lingered below the deer stand for another half hour before wandering off.

Roach said he laughed about what happened with a friend on the quarter-mile trek back to his truck.

“It’s one of those situations that obviously doesn’t happen every day,” Roach said.

He went to the emergency room for treatment and a rabies vaccine, which he says hurt worse than the bite itself.

Doctors doubt Roach will have a scar, but he certainly will have quite the story to tell.

“I think it makes it a little less believable because I think people are under the impression if a bear bites you, you’re missing something,” Roach said. “So, it’s, along with it being a cool story, it can be an educational tool too.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says bears are on the move, trying to find food before hibernating, but they’re pretty skittish too. They say to make a lot of noise and back away if you see one.

Bear attacks are rare. The Wisconsin DNR reports only four people have been hurt in the state since 2013 and no one has been killed.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween

Latest News

Two law enforcement officers will not face charges after shooting a man who allegedly tried to...
No charges for officers in August shooting of driver in downtown Wilmington
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID