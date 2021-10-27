Senior Connect
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tasha Lynette Majette (44) was convicted Wednesday for her role in the murder of Austin Clarkson on May 9, 2017.

Austin Clarkson was slammed into the ground by Ronald Cromartie in an altercation at a residence on Spofford Circle and died three weeks later as a result of his injuries.

Cromartie’s action broke Clarkson’s neck and paralyzed him. After Cromartie loaded him into the back of Clarkson’s vehicle, Majette, Cromartie’s girlfriend, transported the victim across town and left him alone in the backseat of his vehicle.

Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan told the Court that, “Majette did not call 911 for Mr. Clarkson, she drove him across town and left him, injured and badly in need of medical care.”

Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping. She will serve 44-65 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

