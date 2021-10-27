Wilmington man pleads to 2018 fatal shooting near back-to-school cookout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison in connection with the fatal shooting of another man on Greenfield Street in August 2018.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Trent Alexander Williams, 25, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Quashon Dujuan McRae.

Williams was sentenced to 18.5 to 23.25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say McRae and a friend had just left Family Dollar and were walking in the Houston Moore housing community, located in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street, when they were approached by Williams who pulled a gun on them.

Williams initially believed McRae, who did not know Williams, shot his wife’s car the night before.

McRae told Williams he had no idea what he was talking about. Williams then looked at McRae more closely, and said “my mistake, wrong person,” prosecutors said.

McRae, who prosecutors said was still agitated about the encounter, kept arguing with Williams until Williams fired eight gunshots, three of which struck McRae, who later died at the hospital. Prosecutors say McRae was only 25 years old and had four daughters.

At the time of the shooting, New Hanover County Schools was holding a back-to-school cookout for Alderman Elementary and Myrtle Grove Middle School students on 15th Street, just a couple of blocks away. No students or staff were injured.

Prosecutors say Williams’ guilty plea was only possible because some witnesses were willing to come to court and testify to what they saw.

“If more people were willing to testify, fewer people would actually have to testify,” District Attorney Ben David stated in a news release.

