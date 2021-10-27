Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An athlete who participated in last weekend’s Ironman triathlon in Wilmington escaped serious injury after falling off a bridge into a marshy ravine.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department said rescue crews were called out to the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near McRae Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.

One of the race’s participants had fallen approximately 50 feet off the bridge during the bike portion of the triathlon, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters were able to lower themselves down and hoist the man to safety.

Despite the lengthy fall, he was not seriously hurt.

The Wilmington Fire Department regularly trains for these types of “high angle” rescues, according to the spokesperson.

The athlete was not seriously hurt in the fall, officials say. (Wilmington Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.