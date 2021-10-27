Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office addresses recent social media threat against Hoggard High School

Hoggard High School
Hoggard High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County teen is accused of making a threating post on social media about Hoggard High School, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies took the teen into custody on Tuesday, hours after a post appeared online that seemingly threatened a shooting at the high school.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat from Hoggard High School today. The...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The sheriff’s office investigated the post and district officials said Hoggard never went into a lockdown or shelter-in-place at any point on Tuesday.

Additionally, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking into a separate social media post that began circulating on Wednesday that could be related to Hoggard.

However, that threating post doesn’t appear to have originated in our area, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

After signing up online, people can download an app to their smartphone to see alerts if they...
Leland launches emergency alert system
A new group is working to register minority voters in North Carolina. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
New North Carolina Project hopes to register voters and encourage them to be voters for life
.
What’s driving southeastern N.C.’s housing shortage?
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say