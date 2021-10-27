Sheriff’s office addresses recent social media threat against Hoggard High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County teen is accused of making a threating post on social media about Hoggard High School, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies took the teen into custody on Tuesday, hours after a post appeared online that seemingly threatened a shooting at the high school.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat from Hoggard High School today. The... Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The sheriff’s office investigated the post and district officials said Hoggard never went into a lockdown or shelter-in-place at any point on Tuesday.

Additionally, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking into a separate social media post that began circulating on Wednesday that could be related to Hoggard.

However, that threating post doesn’t appear to have originated in our area, the sheriff’s office said.

