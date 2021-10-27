One of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golf tournaments takes place this weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will host 18 collegiate teams for the 2021 Landfall Tradition this weekend at the Country Club of Landfall’s pristine Pete Dye Course.

The tournament features six of the top-25 teams in the most recent Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Poll: No. 4 Virginia, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 South Carolina, No. 9 Michigan, No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 16 Florida State.

This is the fourth tournament of the fall for the UNCW team. The Lady Seahawks finished third at the William & Mary Invitational in September. UNCW’s best finish in this tournament was back in 2004.

UNCW sits third in GolfStat’s Colonial Athletic Association rankings behind James Madison and the College of Charleston, but the Dukes and Cougars have completed their fall schedules.

The three-day event tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. The final round will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. Admission and parking are free. Spectators should use the Eastwood Road entrance to Landfall.

