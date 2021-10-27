Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golf tournaments takes place this weekend in Wilmington

UNCW women's golf ready for Landfall Tradition
UNCW women's golf ready for Landfall Tradition(Source: UNCW)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will host 18 collegiate teams for the 2021 Landfall Tradition this weekend at the Country Club of Landfall’s pristine Pete Dye Course.

The tournament features six of the top-25 teams in the most recent Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Poll: No. 4 Virginia, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 South Carolina, No. 9 Michigan, No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 16 Florida State.

This is the fourth tournament of the fall for the UNCW team. The Lady Seahawks finished third at the William & Mary Invitational in September. UNCW’s best finish in this tournament was back in 2004.

UNCW sits third in GolfStat’s Colonial Athletic Association rankings behind James Madison and the College of Charleston, but the Dukes and Cougars have completed their fall schedules.

The three-day event tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. The final round will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. Admission and parking are free. Spectators should use the Eastwood Road entrance to Landfall.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out

Latest News

High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 10
Get Fit with 6: Get a jump start before the holidays
Get Fit with 6: October is a great time to get a routine started before the holidays
Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with teammates center Sebastian Aho...
Svechnikov nets 2 as ‘Canes handle Islanders 6-3 in season opener
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal, top right, reacts after scoring an overtime goal on...
Hurricanes host Islanders in season opener tonight