Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Wilson Center

Mannheim Steamroller (Source: Matt Christine Photography/CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced that Mannheim Steamroller has added an afternoon show for their Nov. 29 stop in Wilmington.

The new performance will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. This new matinee performance is in addition to their sold-out show at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

Tickets for the 3:30 p.m. show are on sale now. More information can be found here.

Mannheim Steamroller has been a annual Christmas music favorite for 35 years, selling over 30 million albums worldwide.

