Leland launches emergency alert system

After signing up online, people can download an app to their smartphone to see alerts if they...
After signing up online, people can download an app to their smartphone to see alerts if they want. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has launched CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service, to improve the speed at which information reaches residents in emergencies.

The CodeRED system will be used to notify residents of incidents like fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, and missing persons by sending telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media channels.

“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide Town staff with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our residents during emergencies,” said Emergency Management Director John Grimes. “We are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans.”

The free notification service, which is provided by OnSolve, has been adopted across many parts of the U.S. and has a record of being reliable and accurate.

Although an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers has been provided to the Town, all Leland residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts via the Town of Leland website or by texting ALERTLELAND to 99411. Users will need to provide contact information like cell phone numbers and email addresses to enroll.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

