First Alert Forecast: lots of fall chill, one chance of gusty storms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast carries plenty classic fall coolness. Wednesday, for example, will have afternoon high temperatures near a crisp 70 after a sweatshirt-worthy start in the 40s. And for Halloween Sunday: expect readings to dive through the crisp 60s at trick-or-treat time.

Your First Alert Forecast features one notable storm chance as a strong cold front charges through the Cape Fear Region between 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. Locally severe-rated storms are possible. Gusty showers are probable. Secure loose yard decorations and stay alert!

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can track storms, customize your location, and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Last note: subtropical storm development remains possible between Bermuda and Maritime Canada late this week, but there are no threats to the Carolinas.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast: pleasant midweek, stormy soon