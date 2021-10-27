Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: gusty storm chance late Thursday, plenty of nice fall weather

By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast carries plenty classic fall coolness and one shot at significant rain and thunderstorms. For this evening we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 50s. Much of Thursday will be variably cloudy with seasonable highs in the lower 70s.

Your First Alert Forecast features one notable storm chance as a strong cold front charges through the Cape Fear Region between 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. Locally severe-rated storms are possible. Gusty heavy showers are probable. Secure loose yard decorations and stay alert!

After a few leftover wrap around showers on Friday we are trending towards lots of gorgeous fall weather for the Halloween weekend. Conditions should be ideal for trick-or-treating Sunday evening.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can track storms, customize your location, and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Last note: subtropical storm development remains a low risk between Bermuda and Maritime Canada late this week, but there are no threats to the Carolinas.

