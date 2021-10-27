Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case

The plaintiff claimed that he and other “white male leaders were dismissed from employment without warning and replaced by women and/or minorities,” court documents state.
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.(WBTV File)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 433 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A federal jury awarded a former Novant Health executive $10 million in damages after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man.

Attorneys for David Duvall filed the lawsuit in November 2019.

According to court documents, Duvall was dismissed from the North Carolina-based health system, where he served as senior vice president of marketing and communications, on July 30, 2018.

The plaintiff claimed that he and other “white male leaders were dismissed from employment without warning and replaced by women and/or minorities,” court documents state.

Duvall said he was terminated six days before his fifth work anniversary, avoiding a claim for 18 months’ severance promised him when he was hired.

He claimed in the suit that his firing stemmed from a 2015 commitment Novant Health signed onto, along with other health systems nationwide, to address health care inequities.

“That goal spurred a new commitment to a moribund diversity and inclusion (”D&I”) effort – an initiative at Novant Health that by 2018 had turned into avowed ‘strategic imperative’ to use racial and gender targets to reshape Novant Health’s workforce and leadership to reflect the community it served,” the plaintiff’s revised trial brief stated.

The federal jury in Charlotte came back with its verdict on Tuesday.

On the verdict form, the panel checked “yes” to the question “Has Plaintiff David Duvall proven that his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male) was a motivating factor in Novant Health’s decision to terminate him?”

For the second question, which asked “Has Novant Health proven that it would have made the same decision to terminate David Duvall regardless of his race (Caucasian) and/or his sex (male)?” the jury checked “No,” according to the verdict form.

In response to the final question asking the amount of punitive damages that should be awarded against Novant Health,” the jury awarded $10 million.

A Novant Health spokesperson sent the following statement to WBTV:

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

After signing up online, people can download an app to their smartphone to see alerts if they...
Leland launches emergency alert system
A new group is working to register minority voters in North Carolina. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
New North Carolina Project hopes to register voters and encourage them to be voters for life
Hoggard High School
Sheriff’s office addresses recent social media threat against Hoggard High School
.
What’s driving southeastern N.C.’s housing shortage?
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say