Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year

The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Monday night’s deadly shooting at the Sandy Ridge apartment complex marks the second shooting there in the past five months. Tony Baker was shot Monday night in Whiteville, and he died after being airlifted to the hospital.

After a shooting took place at those apartments in May, leaders in Whiteville met with the property’s owners. They wanted to take steps to make it a safer place to live.

“We had a good conversation at that point, we had some good discussion. We thought, at that point, things were moving in the right direction, but subsequently, since then, nothing has really been done,” says Whiteville Chief of Police Doug Ipock.

Police have added extra patrols in the neighborhood since the shooting in May. Chief Ipock says they also tried to work with the property’s management group on safety improvements.

City officials say the management group has not done it’s part.

“They were supposed to put cameras up, more lighting, and they just kept putting it off and now this other event has happened,” says Mayor of Whiteville Terry Mann.

After Monday night’s deadly shooting, city officials say they may have no other choice than to take legal action and close the complex.

“I would just hope our DA would, I want to push him to get a little bit more aggressive now because it’s just getting to the point that, you know, I don’t know what else we can do other than vacate the property,” says Mayor Mann.

The District Attorney for Columbus County, Jon David, released this statement to WECT when asked what actions he plans to take after the most recent shooting.

“The filing of a civil lawsuit against the property owners is eminent. My office has been working very closely with the nuisance abatement team with ALE and the Whiteville Police Department since the most recent shooting incident in May. We have met with the out-of-state property owners on two occasions. While some corrective measures have been taken, we are not satisfied that enough has been done to adequately protect the property owners, their guests, and the surrounding community. The homicide last night underscores the need to take aggressive action and that is what we intend to do.”

They are relying on information from people in the apartment complex and the community to find out who was responsible for last night’s shooting. Anyone with information should call the Whiteville Police Department at (910)- 642-5111.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard

Latest News

NHC Endowment Committee holds first listening session
NHC Endowment Committee holds first listening session
Brunswick Co. paramedic
Celebration of life held for Brunswick Co. paramedic dead after motorcycle crash
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
The EPA's latest toxicity assessment states an even smaller amount of GenX ingested daily could...
EPA toxicity assessment finds GenX is more harmful than previously thought