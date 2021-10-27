Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in...
Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Halloween spending expected to break records this year.
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
Investigators collected about 600 items of evidence in the "Rust" on-set shooting that killed...
'Rust' investigation focusing on 'enormous amount of bullets' on set