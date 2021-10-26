WPD issues Silver Alert for man with cognitive impairment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police need help locating a 62-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Thomas Andrew Boyd is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs around 165 lbs, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. October 25 in the 1900 block of West Lake Shore Drive.

Police do not have a description of the clothing he is wearing or his mode of travel.

Due to an injury, Boyd favors his left arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (910) 343-3609. If you see him, please call 911.

