Police respond to shooting at Whiteville apartment complex

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shooting at the Sandy Ridge apartment complex in Whiteville Monday night.

Police on the scene said that one person had been shot.

Officials confirmed police were called to an “active scene” around 9 p.m. and that they are still gathering information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In May 2021 two people were injured in a shooting at Sandy Ridge apartments while children nearby were getting ready to play baseball.

