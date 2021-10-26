Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and 15, in his pickup truck with him. They say the man claimed the 4-year-old was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, lawyer says

Latest News

The 'Rust' shooting investigation uncovers red flags. Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed a...
Stars stunned by ‘mismanaged set’ in fatal prop-gun shooting
The Dalles dam is shown in Oregon. A majority of people in the U.S. are concerned about...
Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll
The Dalles dam is shown in Oregon. A majority of people in the U.S. are concerned about...
Poll: Majority in US concerned about climate
The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
YouTube, TikTok, Snap execs face senators on kids’ safety
Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in a Florida nature preserve last week. He had been the...
Florida police admit mistakes made in Brian Laundrie investigation