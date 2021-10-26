Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future

Latest News

The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during traffic stop