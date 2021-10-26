North Carolina NAACP elects Maxwell as next president

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - An Army veteran is the new top leader of North Carolina’s NAACP, unseating the incumbent president.

Deborah Dicks Maxwell of New Hanover County also is the first woman elected to the presidential post for the North Carolina State Conference.

Maxwell received a majority of votes in last weekend’s virtual election.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman had been president since 2017. He finished second in the three-candidate race.

Maxwell has been a local NAACP leader for many years. Maxwell was an appointee last year to Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force for criminal justice.

