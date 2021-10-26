Senior Connect
North Carolina NAACP elects Maxwell as next president

Deborah Maxwell
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - An Army veteran is the new top leader of North Carolina’s NAACP, unseating the incumbent president.

Deborah Dicks Maxwell of New Hanover County also is the first woman elected to the presidential post for the North Carolina State Conference.

Maxwell received a majority of votes in last weekend’s virtual election.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman had been president since 2017. He finished second in the three-candidate race.

Maxwell has been a local NAACP leader for many years. Maxwell was an appointee last year to Gov. Roy Cooper’s racial equity task force for criminal justice.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

