Man sentenced to life in New Hanover Co. murder to be paroled in 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in a 1986 murder in New Hanover County will be paroled in 2024.

Daniel Murphy, 56, has been granted a parole release date of March 4, 2024, according to a news release from the Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Murphy was convicted of first-degree murder in 1987.

His release is part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

“MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender,” the commission stated in a news release. “The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Daniels has committed five infractions while incarcerated, the last coming in 2002.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.