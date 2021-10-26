IATSE and producers reach second tentative agreement for remaining film and television workers

NEW YORK, N.C. (WECT) - The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) reached another tentative three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for standards that will cover a further 20,000 film and television workers across the United States.

This is the second contract proposed between the union and the AMPTP in the last two weeks; the first one was proposed for the 40,000 mostly west coast workers and that deal was reached just a couple of days before workers planned to strike.

According to a news release, the proposed contract addresses core issues including across-the-board wage increases; reasonable rest periods; meal breaks; a living wage for those on the bottom of the pay scale; and significant increases in compensation to be paid by streaming services to IATSE members.

“We were able to achieve gains in all of our core areas,” said IATSE International President Matthew Loeb. “Quality of life issues were at the top of our priority list. The protective terms we negotiated in this agreement and the agreement reached earlier establish a defined weekend with the studios for the first time. The two agreements incorporate stiff penalties for failing to provide meals and breaks. Taken together, the improvements we made at the bargaining table are very significant and directly due to the solidarity of our members.”

Both tentative deals still need to be ratified by members after the proposals are finalized by lawyers representing both the union and the AMPTP.

The ratification vote for both proposed agreements will be held at the same time and will take place at a date that has yet to be set.

The new standards will affect film and television’s below-the-line workers that include camera operators, grips, prop makers, set dressers, makeup artists, editors, script coordinators, publicists and many other job categories.

The earlier threat of strike came after months of stalled negotiations. If no agreement had been reached, it would have been the first nationwide strike in the union’s 128-year history.

