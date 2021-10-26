Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: pleasant Wednesday ahead, storms likely late Thursday

By Eric Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a bright and breezy Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to swell to afternoon highs in the lower to, locally, middle 70s. In between, readings ought to tumble to the crisp, cool upper 40s Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front is likely to approach and pass the Cape Fear Region Thursday and Friday. Be alert for blustery showers and storms; odds thereof will rise and fall from 10% Thursday morning to 70% Thursday evening to 30% Friday. Friday morning will feature a few leftover wrap around showers. Also expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s and shifting winds in this period.

Ultimately, your First Alert Forecast features a brisk and dry Halloween weekend with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and nighttime readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday sunset is 6:21 p.m.; temperatures ought to be quickly dropping through the crisp 60s at that time.

Subtropical storm development remains possible between Bermuda and Maritime Canada late this week, but there are no threats to the Carolinas.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

