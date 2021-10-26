Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

EPA toxicity assessment finds GenX is more harmful than previously thought

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For years, we’ve known GenX, a chemical compound known as PFAS, is in the water supply for thousands of residents across the Cape Fear. However, Tuesday’s new report from the EPA states GenX is likely much more toxic than we previously thought.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s safe to drink something that I don’t know what it is,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear.

Donovan says the report is more proof of how little we truly know about this chemical found in the Cape Fear River. It leaves more questions unanswered, like the safety of bathing or growing vegetables with the contaminated water. One thing she does know: it’s not safe to drink.

“Kids are about to go out trick-or-treating for Halloween and I certainly wouldn’t allow my children to [eat] mystery candy,” explained Donovan. “I’m most definitely not going to allow them to drink mystery chemicals in their water.”

The EPA’s toxicity assessment details a number of health effects animals experienced after too much GenX consumption. The chemical reportedly caused problems for the liver, kidneys, immune system and development of offspring. The EPA also noted an association with cancer.

“We’re working with the state to try to understand the implications of the EPA’s toxicity assessment,” said Vaughn Hagerty with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA). “The EPA plans to have a health advisory for GenX by next spring.”

The newly released assessment is the first study since 2018. Back then, the average adult male was said to be able to safely consume up to 80 parts per trillion of GenX in his drinking water throughout his lifetime. The 2021 assessment says it’s actually only three parts per trillion that’s safe to ingest over a lifetime and 30 parts per trillion for consumption in less than a lifetime.

To put that in context: the latest tests at Sweeney Water Treatment Plant say Cape Fear customers’ drinking water contains 7.78 parts per trillion of GenX, but CFPUA hopes to change that soon.

“In 2019, we began construction on new granular activated carbon filters and those are under construction at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant,” said Hagerty. “They’re expected to come online of June 2022 and they’ll be very effective at treating PFAS.”

Related: Finish date pushed back for filtration system to remove PFAS

Chemours, the company responsible for dumping GenX into the Cape Fear River, released a statement in response to the findings, saying: “We are in the process of reviewing the significant body of technical information released today by the U.S. EPA relating to its toxicity assessment for ‘GenX chemicals’. We are unaware of data that would support the conclusions drawn by the agency. We’re reviewing the information for additional insight into the new review process used by the agency and the new data the agency utilized for the change from its 2018 draft assessment, including the application of revised uncertainty factors to reflect greater uncertainty even though the agency indicates there is additional data since the draft assessment.”

Despite the new findings in the EPA report, the DHHS does not plan to update its guidelines that currently state that GenX levels up to 140 parts per trillion in drinking water is safe to ingest. However, the new findings are an important part of the federal government’s plan to develop water health advisories and drinking water regulations.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard

Latest News

Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
IATSE and producers reach second tentative agreement for remaining film and television workers
Brunswick County community mourns loss of fellow first responder
Brunswick County community mourns loss of fellow first responder
Family remembers Carly Baron a year after she was murdered
Family remembers Carly Baron a year after she was murdered
Carolina Beach finds new parking management company, considers additional changes
Carolina Beach leaders have selected a new parking company for town lots