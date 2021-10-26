Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced this week.

“Parastream Development, the developer of the recently completed Hi-Wire Brewing project in Wilmington, has formed a joint venture with Charleston, South Carolina-based Coast Capital Partners to acquire more than 7 acres within the heart of downtown Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, including the building once home to the Coca-Cola bottling facility from which the district gets its name,” WDI said in a news release.

Parastream reportedly closed on the property for a cost of just over $8 million last week.

“This area that many locals refer to as the Soda Pop District has already seen Hi-Wire Brewing move into what used to be a 1950s car dealership, and we are looking forward to many more exciting up-fits,” said Andy Hewitt, a partner with Parastream Development. “The sprawling 8,000 square-foot taproom was the first building Parastream acquired in the area, and now with our most recent acquisition, we have several other exciting tenants we will be announcing in the near future.”

