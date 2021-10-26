Brunswick Electric to begin using new outage texting service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) announced Tuesday that it will now utilize a new outage texting service known as COAST.

COAST, or Cooperative Outage and Status Texting, is a free notification service that enables members to report and receive an outage status.

“Outage reports sent through COAST will go directly to BEMC’s outage management system so that a crew can be dispatched as quickly and safely as possible. It provides an alternative to calling or using an online form in an outage situation and is just as accurate as reporting via phone call,” a news release stated.

COAST can also provide a quick response to a text inquiry and alert members if the power is on or off at the service address associated with the phone number.

“We understand that more and more people are relying on their smart phones to send and receive information,” said Josh Winslow, BEMC CEO. “We’re excited to offer COAST as another way BEMC can stay in touch with our membership during power outages.”

BEMC members with one account will automatically be enrolled in COAST with the mobile number on file with their membership account. Members with multiple accounts will need to enroll each account at https://outage-sms.bemc.org/ to join the service.

To use COAST, text the current outage line, 800-682-5309, the following keywords:

OUTAGE : report an outage

STATUS : request status of an existing outage

STOP: opt-out

BEMC is encouraging members to call Member Services at 800-842-5871 to confirm the number on their account or visit www.bemc.org/outage-texting for more information.

