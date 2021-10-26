Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick Electric to begin using new outage texting service

(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) announced Tuesday that it will now utilize a new outage texting service known as COAST.

COAST, or Cooperative Outage and Status Texting, is a free notification service that enables members to report and receive an outage status.

“Outage reports sent through COAST will go directly to BEMC’s outage management system so that a crew can be dispatched as quickly and safely as possible. It provides an alternative to calling or using an online form in an outage situation and is just as accurate as reporting via phone call,” a news release stated.

COAST can also provide a quick response to a text inquiry and alert members if the power is on or off at the service address associated with the phone number.

“We understand that more and more people are relying on their smart phones to send and receive information,” said Josh Winslow, BEMC CEO. “We’re excited to offer COAST as another way BEMC can stay in touch with our membership during power outages.”

BEMC members with one account will automatically be enrolled in COAST with the mobile number on file with their membership account. Members with multiple accounts will need to enroll each account at https://outage-sms.bemc.org/ to join the service.

To use COAST, text the current outage line, 800-682-5309, the following keywords:

  • OUTAGE: report an outage
  • STATUS: request status of an existing outage
  • STOP: opt-out

BEMC is encouraging members to call Member Services at 800-842-5871 to confirm the number on their account or visit www.bemc.org/outage-texting for more information.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future

Latest News

Carolina Beach has selected a new parking management company.
Carolina Beach finds new parking management company, considers additional changes
Deborah Maxwell
North Carolina NAACP elects Maxwell as next president
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say