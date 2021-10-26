Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biden announces $100 million spending at ASEAN summit

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a $100 million initiative meant to beef up the U.S. relationship with the organization of Southeast Asian nations.

Biden made the new spending announcement at a virtual summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It marked the first time since 2017, when President Donald Trump participated in the summit, that a U.S. president took part in a meeting of the bloc.

The engagement comes as Biden is looking to strengthen the U.S. presence in the Pacific in the face of China’s growth as a national security and economic adversary.

Biden called the U.S. relationship with the bloc “essential.”

“I want you all to hear directly from me the importance the United States places on its relationship with ASEAN,” Biden said. “You can expect to see me showing up and reaching out to you.”

The new funding will include money for health spending, a new climate initiative, programs to assist with the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and education programs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Tyler Owen Smith
Bond increased for suspect in deadly three-vehicle crash on Independence Boulevard
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future

Latest News

The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
Developers have purchased more than three blocks in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District, Wilmington...
Developers buy more than seven acres in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop
Police respond to an active scene at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.
One killed in Monday night shooting at Whiteville apartment complex, police say
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during traffic stop