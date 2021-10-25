Senior Connect
Some UNCW employees must get vaccinated under federal mandate

The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall(UNCW | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC-Wilmington employees who are working on or in connection with a federal contract will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine under President Joe Biden’s recent federal directive.

All affected employees will have until Dec. 8 to get the vaccine, or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

In a memo sent to faculty and staff on Monday, Stuart Borrett, associate provost for Research and Innovation at UNCW, said only a “minimal number” of contracts at the university would be affected by the directive and that he and General Counsel John Schrerer will continue to “diligently review the language to ensure our campus is in full compliance.”

As of Monday morning, 90 percent of faculty and staff at UNCW have received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the university’s online dashboard.

UNCW, like most higher education institutions across the country, receive a significant amount of federal money for research contracts, which Borrett said was “an important revenue stream” for the university “that must be protected.”

“This funding supports cutting-edge research, educational programs, and other initiatives that further our mission,” the memo stated.

North Carolina State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, and East Carolina sent out similar memos to their employees this morning.

READ: Safer Federal Workforce Task Force guidance for federal contractors and subcontractors.

