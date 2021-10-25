Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Patients, families and supporters will gather for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 6

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mike and Bobbie Queen will be among those participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sat., Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park.

Bobbie Queen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in Feb. 2020, after a prior diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment a year earlier.

“It was tough when we got (the diagnosis) but you can’t pick and choose what happens to you. I am a believer in prayer. I’m a Christian. So I pray that something will come out that will help other people. I just hope that I’ll have a few more years with my kids and my grandkids and with this man, who is my rock,” she said, referring to her husband, Mike.

This year, Bobbie and Mike raised money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Within 48 hours of signing up for the walk, they raised more than $10,000.

“We know that it takes research to find a cure,” said Mike Queen. “There is no cure for Alzheimer’s. There are some treatments but there is no cure. We are aware of that. When the opportunity to walk to raise some money was presented, she said ‘I want to do this’ and so that’s why were doing it.”

Lisa Roberts, Executive Director, Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, called the Queens inspiring. Roberts lost her mom to Alzheimer’s related disorders.

“When I look at the Queens, Ms. Queen and her king, it is very hopeful,” she said. “We don’t have a cure right now but in June of this year there was a drug called Aducanumab that came out and that’s the first drug in 19 years that was approved. It is a disease-modifying drug so it’s not just treating the symptoms like all the other treatments we have, it’s treating the underlying disease and cause and that is hope.”

Many will gather for the in-person event at Wrightsville Beach Park this year, but Roberts said participants have the option to walk in their home or neighborhood.

“We have an app that they can download and it will allow them to experience opening ceremony pre-recorded, as well as an augmented reality version of planting a promise garden flower,” she said.

For the in-person event, check in begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting after the opening ceremony.

“This year, we want to recognize the fact that we are still in the middle of a pandemic so we are taking all of the health and safety protocols, state and CDC guidelines into consideration at our Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is our largest event nationwide,” she said.

WECT and FOX Wilmington’s Gabe Ross will emcee the event.

To learn more or to participate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Ironman race in downtown Wilmington Saturday
Tri-Athletes compete in Ironman Wilmington on Saturday
New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated

Latest News

The Voyage Youth Leadership Council met with the Wilmington City Council to advocate for the...
City of Wilmington breaks ground for Portia Mills Hines Park upgrades
Oak Island Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III, promoted Lieutenant Frankie Cooke to the...
Oak Island PD promotes Lieutenant to Assistant Police Chief
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future