Oak Island PD promotes Lieutenant to Assistant Police Chief

Oak Island Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III, promoted Lieutenant Frankie Cooke to the position of Assistant Police Chief Monday.(Town of Oak Island PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Police Chief W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III promoted Lieutenant Frankie Cooke, who currently oversees the Department’s Patrol division, to the position of Assistant Police Chief on Monday.

Chief Ingram and the Town Manager, David Kelly both spoke highly of the new assistant chief.

“Cooke’s dedication and history of service to this Town truly showcases the passion he holds towards serving his community. We look forward to his leadership during the upcoming search and transition to a new Chief, and his guiding support in the future beyond.”

According to a news release, Assistant Chief Cooke began his law enforcement career with the Town of Oak Island in June of 2004. Since joining, he has has served in multiple capacities as a Police Officer, Field Training Officer, Master Police Officer, Detective, Corporal, Sergeant, and most recently Lieutenant. He is a law enforcement instructor, specialized firearms and Axon Taser instructor, and holds an advanced law enforcement certification. Cooke is a graduate of the North Carolina Justice Academy Traffic Enforcement & Investigation program and has attended over 600 hours of leadership management training. He has been recognized for his service by the Southport Rotary Club and Justice in Motion Mothers Against Drunk Drivers.

The Department is actively recruiting for candidates to fill Cooke’s former position, several other openings, and the position of Police Chief. Click here for current openings.

Chief Ingram announced his upcoming retirement to the Town Council at the Town’s October 12 meeting.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

