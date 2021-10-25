Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. officials asking residents to take part in school safety survey

The survey will be open through Monday, Nov. 1.(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials are asking residents to take part in its School & Community Safety Public Input Survey.

“The county is continuing to work on plans and a framework for school safety investments and community resources and supports to help prevent violence,” Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said in a news release. “To get input and thoughts from our residents, we have launched a public input survey that asks about school and community safety, reporting incidents and communication, and community programs and resources.”

You can fill out the survey here.

The survey will be open through Monday, Nov. 1.

