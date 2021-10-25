Senior Connect
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

