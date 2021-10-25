First Alert Forecast: sunny skies are back temporarily, storm odds return Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with cloudiness across the Cape Fear Region as a cold front crosses the area. A stray shower or two is possible this evening. Behind the cold front, crisp northwest breezes will cut rain chances to near 0% for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will start with temperatures within a few degrees of 60 and 50, respectively. Expect temperatures to swell to afternoon highs in the lower to, locally, middle 70s.

Another cold front is likely to approach and pass the Cape Fear Region Thursday and Friday. Be alert for blustery showers and storms; odds thereof will rise and fall from 20% Thursday morning to 60% Thursday evening to 20% Friday. Also expect temperatures in the 60s and 70s and shifting winds in this period.

Ultimately, your First Alert Forecast features a brisk and dry Halloween weekend with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and nighttime readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday sunset is 6:21 p.m.; temperatures ought to be quickly dropping through the crisp 60s at that time.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Subtropical storm development is possible off the Canadian Coast this week, but there are no threats to the Carolinas.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.