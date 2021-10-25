First Alert Forecast: couple rounds of storm chances before Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A storm system will swing two cold fronts - each featuring an opportunity for rain - through the Cape Fear Region. The first front will deliver a shower or gusty storm chance near 50% Monday morning, 20% Monday afternoon, and 30% Monday night. The second front will be a late week affair: the chance for a shower or gusty storm will rise and fall from 30% Thursday morning to 50% Thursday evening to 20% Friday.

Temperatures will surge just ahead the first front: expect Monday afternoon highs in the upper 70s to locally lower 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the more seasonable 70s with chilly nights in the 40s and 50s in between. Ultimately, a cool, crisp, and dry Halloween Sunday is likely for the Cape Fear Region with afternoon highs mainly in the lower 70s and temperature diving through the 60s around trick-or-treat time.

Subtropical storm development is possible off the Canadian Coast this week, but there are no threats to the Carolinas.

