Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City of Wilmington breaks ground for Portia Mills Hines Park upgrades

The Voyage Youth Leadership Council met with the Wilmington City Council to advocate for the...
The Voyage Youth Leadership Council met with the Wilmington City Council to advocate for the improvements they wanted to see at the park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington hosted a groundbreaking Monday afternoon to mark the start of improvements to the Portia Mills Hines Park.

Previously, representatives of the Voyage Youth Leadership Council had met with the City Council to advocate for the improvements they wanted to see at the park.

The youths asked for lights, walking trails, restrooms, and more parking to make the park more enjoyable.

Mayor Bill Saffo said the upgrades would convert the park from a neighborhood park to a community park.

“The community came to the City and asked us for these improvements and we said, ‘Yes, it’s time to do it,’” said Saffo in a video released on Twitter.

Mayor Bill Saffo said the upgrades would convert the park from a neighborhood park to a...
Mayor Bill Saffo said the upgrades would convert the park from a neighborhood park to a community park(Wilmington City Council)
The youth council asked for lights, walking trails, restrooms, and more parking
The youth council asked for lights, walking trails, restrooms, and more parking(Wilmington City Council)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Ironman race in downtown Wilmington Saturday
Tri-Athletes compete in Ironman Wilmington on Saturday
New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated

Latest News

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Patients, families and supporters will gather for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 6
Oak Island Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III, promoted Lieutenant Frankie Cooke to the...
Oak Island PD promotes Lieutenant to Assistant Police Chief
The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Walk to End Alzheimer's is Nov. 6 at Wrightsville Beach Park
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future