City of Wilmington breaks ground for Portia Mills Hines Park upgrades

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington hosted a groundbreaking Monday afternoon to mark the start of improvements to the Portia Mills Hines Park.

Previously, representatives of the Voyage Youth Leadership Council had met with the City Council to advocate for the improvements they wanted to see at the park.

The youths asked for lights, walking trails, restrooms, and more parking to make the park more enjoyable.

Mayor Bill Saffo said the upgrades would convert the park from a neighborhood park to a community park.

“The community came to the City and asked us for these improvements and we said, ‘Yes, it’s time to do it,’” said Saffo in a video released on Twitter.

