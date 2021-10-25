Breaking down early voting numbers ahead of NC’s upcoming municipal elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people in southeastern North Carolina decided not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots in the upcoming Municipal Elections. Records from the North Carolina State Board of Elections show voters from all major parties chose to take advantage of absentee-by-mail and one-stop early voting to make their choices.

With less than a week remaining in early voting, nearly 33,000 people across the state of North Carolina have used one-stop or absentee-by-mail voting ahead of the November 2 elections. The large majority, 16,296, are registered as democrats, with 9,198 unaffiliated voters, 7,420 registered republicans and 50 registered libertarians also voting early.

According to the NCSBE, 4,114 people in New Hanover County have already voted early at one of the three one-stop locations in the county. Through Sunday, October 24, records show 1,675 democrats have voted early, compared to 1,278 republicans and 1,152 unaffiliated voters and 9 libertarians. Also in New Hanover County, 84 individuals have requested absentee-by-mail ballots.

In Brunswick County, 1,041 people used one-stop early voting as of Friday, October 22. Unaffiliated voters led the way, numbering 405, compared to 401 republicans and 330 democrats and 3 libertarians. In Brunswick County, another 98 individuals requested absentee-by-mail ballots for the municipal election.

Bladen County has had 217 people use one-stop voting through Friday. The breakdown shows 129 democrats, 62 unaffiliated voters and 27 republicans turning out, and one person requested an absentee-by-mail ballot.

In Pender County, the NCSBE reports 136 people voted early as of Friday, with republicans showing the highest number at 53, followed by unaffiliated voters with 43 and democrats with 40. Three people in Pender County requested absentee-by-mail ballots for this municipal election.

Columbus County is reporting the smallest early voting turnout through Friday, with 86 people showing up at the Board of Elections site. More democrats have voted early in the county, at 36, compared to 26 unaffiliated voters and 24 republicans.

One-stop early voting continues in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties through Saturday, October 30. You can click here to see the locations and hours for the sites in our local counties. Individuals can choose to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day during the early voting period. But, that is not an option on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 2.

