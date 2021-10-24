One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fatal car crash on Independence Blvd. in Wilmington on Saturday.

Wilmington Police say Karen Cramer, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving efforts were performed.

Police say Cramer was turning south onto Independence Blvd. from Independence Mall when another driver, Tyler Owen Smith, 30, ran a red light heading north on Independence Blvd. Smith allegedly crashed into the driver’s side of Cramer’s vehicle.

Smith was given a field sobriety test at the scene and arrested after signs of impairment were detected.

According to officials, Smith is charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Felony Death by Motor Vehicle

Habitual DWI

DWLR (Driving While License Revoked)

Impaired Revocation

Red Light Violation

Officials say the person in the third vehicle was not seriously injured, but the passenger in Cramer’s car was taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

