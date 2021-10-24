New Hanover County Law Enforcement Officers Association holds Youth Day

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Law Enforcement Association held their annual Youth Day on Sunday afternoon.

The event was held at their Castle Hayne location and brought many families out to enjoy the free activities and to meet with local law enforcement. There was face painting, free food, and even a shooting range where instructors taught kids proper gun safety.

“The main goal is to keep them off the streets, and involved in the community,” says President of the NHCLEOA TJ Jewell.

Law enforcement agencies at the events shared safety information, and even brought their furry friends along with them. Parents brought their kids out for a fun afternoon, but also to teach them valuable lessons.

“It’s very important, just so they know who’s out there to help them, if they come across any firearms, any kind of weapon, they know how to deal with it. They know who to turn it over to without touching it, or they know how to deal with it properly,” says parent Nicole Negron.

The event lasted until 5 p.m. Sunday, and will take place again next year.

