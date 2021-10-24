Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County Law Enforcement Officers Association holds Youth Day

The New Hanover County Law Enforcement Association held their annual Youth Day event on Sunday...
The New Hanover County Law Enforcement Association held their annual Youth Day event on Sunday afternoon.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Law Enforcement Association held their annual Youth Day on Sunday afternoon.

The event was held at their Castle Hayne location and brought many families out to enjoy the free activities and to meet with local law enforcement. There was face painting, free food, and even a shooting range where instructors taught kids proper gun safety.

“The main goal is to keep them off the streets, and involved in the community,” says President of the NHCLEOA TJ Jewell.

Law enforcement agencies at the events shared safety information, and even brought their furry friends along with them. Parents brought their kids out for a fun afternoon, but also to teach them valuable lessons.

“It’s very important, just so they know who’s out there to help them, if they come across any firearms, any kind of weapon, they know how to deal with it. They know who to turn it over to without touching it, or they know how to deal with it properly,” says parent Nicole Negron.

The event lasted until 5 p.m. Sunday, and will take place again next year.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated
Neighbor believes she's been singled out in yard flags controversy
St. James Plantation homeowner says owner’s association unfairly targeting her signs, allows others
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash

Latest News

Riders participate in the Brunswick Heritage Ride on October 23.
Inaugural Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride honors county’s history
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Ironman race in downtown Wilmington Saturday
Tri-Athletes compete in Ironman Wilmington on Saturday