Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Inaugural Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride honors county’s history

Riders participate in the Brunswick Heritage Ride on October 23.
Riders participate in the Brunswick Heritage Ride on October 23.(Mike McGill)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The inaugural Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride was held Saturday morning. The 16-mile trial took bike riders along northern Brunswick County’s Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.

According to a release from the down of Belville, the corridor is a National Heritage Area established by Congress to recognize the culture of the Gullah Geechee people who resided in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

For more information on the ride and the history of the Gulla Geechee people, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated
Neighbor believes she's been singled out in yard flags controversy
St. James Plantation homeowner says owner’s association unfairly targeting her signs, allows others
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash

Latest News

Photographer Mark Darrough will sell some of his photographs of horses in Shackleford Banks as...
Neighbors invite you to creative community for third annual Art-Oberfest
First responders save two dogs in burning apartment
Unsung heroes: First responders save two dogs from burning apartment
Neighbors invite you to creative community for third annual Art-oberfest
Art-oberfest in the Carolina Place & Ardmore neighborhood is this weekend
This will be the fourth tree giveaway coordinated through the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and...
Free: 1,000 trees to be given away