Inaugural Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride honors county’s history

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The inaugural Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride was held Saturday morning. The 16-mile trial took bike riders along northern Brunswick County’s Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.

According to a release from the down of Belville, the corridor is a National Heritage Area established by Congress to recognize the culture of the Gullah Geechee people who resided in coastal areas of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

For more information on the ride and the history of the Gulla Geechee people, visit this website.

