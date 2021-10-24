Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: another day of sunshine & warmth ahead of an upcoming front...

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! A weak high pressure cell has granted the Cape Fear Region sunny skies and warmth thus far this weekend. Today expect the forecast to look very similar! Enjoy the sunshine!

Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for next week. First, a sluggish storm system will author a more extended period of beneficial rain chances like 30% for Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has labelled southeastern NC under a “Marginal Risk” on Monday, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. These storms could contain small hail, heavy rainfall, and dangerous cloud to ground lightning! Plan accordingly! As for the rest of the week, a short break from unsettled weather is expected to take place into midweek before storm odds rise to 50% on Friday. Then, a pool of seasonably dry, crisp, cool air appears likely to reach the Cape Fear Region by Halloween weekend.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, to get a closer look at next week and Halloween weekend, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Last awesome thing to note: tropical storm formation remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, through the weekend and early next week.

