Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident

Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.

Paramedic Brandon Tysinger was involved in a motorcycle accident last week. According to the county’s EMS Facebook page, he succumbed to his injuries last night.

Tysinger was a husband and father. He’s described as a person with an infections smile who often acted as a mentor, teacher, leader and friend to those around him. He was always able to lift a patient’s spirits and loved to make people laugh.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated
Neighbor believes she's been singled out in yard flags controversy
St. James Plantation homeowner says owner’s association unfairly targeting her signs, allows others
Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash
Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.
Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service
If the Republicans can’t reach an agreement with Cooper, they would have to convince a handful...
Frustrations grow over state budget delay

Latest News

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Ironman race in downtown Wilmington Saturday
Tri-Athletes compete in Ironman Wilmington on Saturday
Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.
Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service
If the Republicans can’t reach an agreement with Cooper, they would have to convince a handful...
Frustrations grow over state budget delay