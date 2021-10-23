First Alert Forecast: stellar weekend weather, growing rain chances next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this weekend! Gorgeous weather is in store following the passage of last night’s front. Enjoy sunny or partly sunny daytime skies with temperatures reaching mainly the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs. Lower humidity levels will allow early morning temperatures to reach the more breathable upper 50s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.

Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for next week. First, a sluggish storm system will author a more extended period of beneficial rain chances like 20% for Monday and 30-50% Tuesday through Friday. Then, a pool of seasonably dry, crisp, cool air appears likely to reach the Cape Fear Region by Halloween weekend.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, to get a closer look at next week and Halloween weekend, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Last awesome thing to note: tropical storm formation remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, through the weekend and early next week.

