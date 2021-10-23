Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: stellar weekend weather, growing rain chances next week

By Gabe Ross
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this weekend! Gorgeous weather is in store following the passage of last night’s front. Enjoy sunny or partly sunny daytime skies with temperatures reaching mainly the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs. Lower humidity levels will allow early morning temperatures to reach the more breathable upper 50s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.

Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for next week. First, a sluggish storm system will author a more extended period of beneficial rain chances like 20% for Monday and 30-50% Tuesday through Friday. Then, a pool of seasonably dry, crisp, cool air appears likely to reach the Cape Fear Region by Halloween weekend.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, to get a closer look at next week and Halloween weekend, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Last awesome thing to note: tropical storm formation remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, through the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when driver crashes into school bus full of kids
Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
Federal investigators arrived just before noon on Friday.
Names released in deadly Onslow County plane crash
The suspect vehicle was a gold or silver midsized pickup truck and was traveling east on Market...
Pedestrian critically injured in Market Street hit-and-run; police search for suspect
The driver, 30-year-old Massimo Campana, faces several charges.
Man accused of backing into patrol car during pursuit

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 22, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: late Friday rain chance will give way to a great weekend
A great weekend ahead for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Oct. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Oct. 22, 2021
First Alert Forecast: quick rain chance before gorgeous weekend