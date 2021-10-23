First Alert Forecast: gorgeous fall weather for the weekend, unsettled weather returns next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Saturday! After a marvelous sunny day with highs peaking in the upper 70s, expect temperatures this evening to accommodate your evening plans while sitting in the 60s through late tonight. Tomorrow will look very similar to today except for just a touch warmer! Enjoy the sunshine!

Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for next week. First, a sluggish storm system will author a more extended period of beneficial rain chances like 20% for Monday and 30-50% Tuesday through Friday. Then, a pool of seasonably dry, crisp, cool air appears likely to reach the Cape Fear Region by Halloween weekend.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, to get a closer look at next week and Halloween weekend, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Last awesome thing to note: tropical storm formation remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, through the weekend and early next week.

