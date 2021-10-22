Visiting Hubb’s Corn Maze? Keep an eye out for a lost teddy bear
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLINTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re visiting Hubb’s Corn Maze this week, keep your eyes peeled for a lost teddy bear.
According to the staff at Hubb’s Farm, a little girl is distraught after losing her beloved teddy bear in the Sunflower Patch.
“This teddy bear is very important to this young lady and was a gift by a friend that is no longer with us,” Hubb’s Farm said in a Facebook post Thursday.
If you’re visiting the farm and find the bear or would like to help look for it, you are encouraged to contact a staff member.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.