Pedestrian critically injured in Market Street hit-and-run; police search for suspect

The suspect vehicle was a gold or silver midsized pickup truck and was traveling east on Market...
The suspect vehicle was a gold or silver midsized pickup truck and was traveling east on Market Street.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for help locating the driver wanted in a hit-and-run on Market Street that left a pedestrian critically injured.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was crossing the 5200 block of Market Street (in between the Chick-fil-a and the College Road overpass) around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a gold or silver midsized pickup truck which was traveling east.

Police said the witnesses described the suspect driver as an older man, possibly in his 70s, with a “hunchback.”

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

If you have any information, contact officer Lippert with the WPD at eric.lippert@wilmingtonnc.gov.

The Wilmington Police Department is requesting the publics assistance with locating a hit and run suspect that occurred...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, October 22, 2021

