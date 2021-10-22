Neighbors invite you to creative community for third annual Art-oberfest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unique art crawl takes place this weekend in the Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood.

Art-Oberfest is in its third year. Nearly 40 artists will display their works on their porches on Sat., Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Quinn Cook, who organized the event, said visitors should start at the intersection of Pender Avenue and Wrightsville Avenue. Maps are available at End of Days Distillery.

“There’s nothing like it in all of North Carolina,” said Cook. “Everything from jewelry to prints, photography, sauce and all kinds of fun stuff. The good thing is that this is such a quality event. Every artist involved is true quality and they actually reduce their prices so people can actually afford their work.”

Cook said prices range from $25 to $150 for some of the works.

Mark Darrough is a writer and photographer who lives in the neighborhood. He plans to sell his works at the event.

“I spent five days in a tent at Shackleford Banks just alone with the horses and was able to get a lot of really great photographs over five days and it’s been one of my favorite collections,” said Darrough. “I love horses just got back from a trip with my aunt who is a painter in New Mexico and Colorado photographing horse ranches so it’s always been a thing I love to photograph.”

Darrough his selling his works in frames he also made.

“I start making the frames last year and I love woodworking,” he said. “I figured that this year would be a the time to stop procrastinating and join Art-Oberfest as I am a resident here couldn’t be more excited to actually take part.”

The event also features live music.

