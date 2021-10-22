Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Neighbors invite you to creative community for third annual Art-Oberfest

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unique art crawl takes place this weekend in the Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood.

Art-Oberfest is in its third year. Nearly 40 artists will display their works on their porches on Sat., Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Quinn Cook, who organized the event, said visitors should start at the intersection of Pender Avenue and Wrightsville Avenue. Maps are available at End of Days Distillery.

“There’s nothing like it in all of North Carolina,” said Cook. “Everything from jewelry to prints, photography, sauce and all kinds of fun stuff. The good thing is that this is such a quality event. Every artist involved is true quality and they actually reduce their prices so people can actually afford their work.”

Cook said prices range from $25 to $150 for some of the works.

Mark Darrough is a writer and photographer who lives in the neighborhood. He plans to sell his works at the event.

“I spent five days in a tent at Shackleford Banks just alone with the horses and was able to get a lot of really great photographs over five days and it’s been one of my favorite collections,” said Darrough. “I love horses just got back from a trip with my aunt who is a painter in New Mexico and Colorado photographing horse ranches so it’s always been a thing I love to photograph.”

Darrough his selling his works in frames he also made.

“I start making the frames last year and I love woodworking,” he said. “I figured that this year would be a the time to stop procrastinating and join Art-Oberfest as I am a resident here couldn’t be more excited to actually take part.”

The event also features live music.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
William Toby Smith
Second suspect arrested in Maple Hill killings, deputies say
A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when driver crashes into school bus full of kids
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sunset Beach police help relocate a nine-foot alligator on Friday, Oct. 15.
Police help wrangle 9-foot gator in Sunset Beach neighborhood

Latest News

Neighbors invite you to creative community for third annual Art-oberfest
Art-oberfest in the Carolina Place & Ardmore neighborhood is this weekend
Shrimp-A-Go-Go is planned for Sunday, October 24. The event is a fundraiser for the...
Shrimp-A-Go-Go to raise money for Wrightsville Beach Museum
Chad Davis from the Carolina Surf Film Festival talks about the return of the event. (Source:...
Get stoked for the return of the Carolina Surf Film Fest
Actress Sydney Penny to attend screening and answer questions about her role in Clint...
Actress Sydney Penny to attend 'Pale Rider' screening, Q&A